A terrifying video has surfaced on social media which captured the moment a lorry toppled over onto the M11 in UK after taking to a bend to fast as an RAC van continued to drive. A driver who wished to be anonymous was driving on his way from Ramford to Bishops stortford on Wednesday when he filmed a lorry that tipped on its side suddenly narrowly missing other cars. The shocking accident took place at around 2:36 PM on January 7. Videos shows that the lorry clipped the safety barriers on the right hand side of the road before sliding across both lanes of M11. China Road Accident Video: 19 Killed, 20 Injured as Truck Hits Funeral Procession in Jiangxi Province

Watch Video:

