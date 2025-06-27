A screengrab of the video shows the electrical worker being struck by the top of an 18-wheeler in Louisiana. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)

A disturbing incident has come to light from the US State of Louisiana, where an electrical worker was struck by the top of an 18-wheeler. A video of the incident going viral on social media shows a man driving an 18-wheeler hitting the electrical worker who is seen working on a traffic light in Louisiana. The unfortunate incident occurred when the 18-wheeler passed under a traffic signal. Soon after the electrical worker was struck by the top of an 18-wheeler, he was seen dangling in the air. However, his harness caught him and saved him from falling on his head. Officials said that the worker suffered minor scrapes and bruises. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched in connection with the incident. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Electrical Worker Struck by the Top of an 18-Wheeler in Louisiana

(Louisiana) 🚨 Dashcam video shows an electrical worker being struck by the top of an 18-wheeler as it passed under a traffic signal, leaving him dangling pic.twitter.com/9Nu4WSEnxq — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 26, 2025

Video of Accident Goes Viral

NEW: Man driving an 18-wheeler hits an electrical worker who was working on a traffic light in Louisiana. Thanks to the worker’s harness, he was caught, saving him from falling on his head. “That is a mandate we have when you're in that bucket truck you'll have that… pic.twitter.com/kmgfDmiGVB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)