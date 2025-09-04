A brand-new luxury yacht, Dolce Vento, worth nearly USD 940,000, sank only fifteen minutes into its maiden voyage off the coast of Zonguldak’s Eregli district in northern Turkey on Tuesday. The 85-foot vessel, constructed at Med Yilmaz Shipyard, plunged into the sea shortly after setting sail, sparking panic among passengers and crew. A dramatic video circulating online shows the yacht’s owner swimming back to shore alongside the captain and other passengers, all of whom escaped without injuries. Reports confirm that everyone on board jumped overboard as the boat began sinking. The cause of the mishap remains unknown, but shipyard officials have announced that technical inspections of the ill-fated Dolce Vento will be conducted soon. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention worldwide. Spain Yacht Fire: Crew Escapes Unharmed As Luxury Superyacht ‘Da Vinci’ Catches Blaze and Sinks off Formentera Coast in Ibiza, Dramatic Video Surfaces.

Luxury Yacht Sinks Minutes Into Maiden Voyage in Turkey

NEW: Brand new luxury yacht sinks just minutes after launching into the water for the first time off the coast of northern Turkey. The owner of the yacht, the captain, and multiple crew members were seen jumping overboard after the ship tipped over. The yacht cost an estimated… pic.twitter.com/s83kFktN9i — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)