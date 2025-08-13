A luxury superyacht named "Da Vinci" caught fire and sank off the coast of Formentera near Ibiza, Spain. The blaze, reportedly starting in the engine room, quickly engulfed the 92-foot vessel, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky as seen in a dramatic video that surfaced on social media on August 13. All seven crew members escaped unharmed after being evacuated by rescue boats, including Guardamar Concepcion Arenal and Salvamar Naos. Despite firefighters’ efforts, the fire could not be contained, and the yacht sank about 7.3 miles southwest of Formentera. Authorities have launched an investigation, with early reports pointing to mechanical failure as a possible cause. Cleanup operations are underway to remove debris from the affected area. Cordoba Fire: Blaze Erupts at Historic Mosque–Cathedral in Spain After Suspected Cleaning Machine Battery Malfunction; Video Surfaces.

Superyacht ‘Da Vinci’ Catches Fire, Sinks Off Ibiza

❗️⚓️🇪🇸 - A superyacht near the island of Ibiza, Spain, was consumed by a massive fire resulting in the vessel's sinking off the coast of Formentera. Dramatic footage released by Spanish maritime rescue services shows the 92-foot yacht, named Da Vinci, engulfed in flames with… pic.twitter.com/Du8DLHcvN1 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) August 12, 2025

Blaze Engulfs Luxury Superyacht Off Spanish Coast

WATCH: A superyacht off the coast of a Spanish island near Ibiza erupted in a massive fire, engulfing the vessel in flames pic.twitter.com/nUr4Xz90cU — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)