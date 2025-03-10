US Air Force fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft flying in the temporarily restricted airspace near Donald Trump's Florida home on Sunday, March 9. North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that Sunday's incident, which took place as Trump finished a round of golf at his West Palm Beach golf course, saw F-16s deploy flares to get the civilian pilot's attention. Donald Trump Attacks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Says 'He Took Money out of This Country Under Biden Like Candy From a Baby' (Watch Video).

Mar-a-Lago Security Breach

