On Friday, a scuffle broke out between members of the Iranian community and leftist groups with the police outside the Iranian embassy in Athens during a demonstration over the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody. The 22-year-old died in police custody after her arrest for allegedly failing to comply with Iran's strict rules on women's dress by wearing an "improper hijab". According to reports, at least 31 civilians have been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces on protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Iranian Community and Leftist Groups Scuffle With Police in Athens

Members of the Iranian community and leftist groups scuffled with police outside the Iranian embassy in Athens during a demonstration over the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in police custody pic.twitter.com/AXrxlesmxg — Reuters (@Reuters) September 23, 2022

