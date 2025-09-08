At least eight people were killed and 45 were wounded after a train collided with a double-decker passenger bus in Mexico's Atlacomulco. As per reports, the accident took place on a highway in the Atlacomulco municipality on Monday, August 8. A video circulating on social media captured the exact moment when the high-speed train rammed the bus. The 14-second clip shows a passenger bus slowly crossing railway tracks amid heavy traffic when a high-speed train suddenly collides with it, dragging the bus along the tracks. The footage reveals no visible crossing gates or warning signals at the location. Post-accident images revealed the bus’s front windshield shattered and nearly flattened onto the roof. TikTok Influencer Esmeralda Ferrer Garibay, Her Husband and 2 Kids Found Dead in Mexico’s Guadalajara; Cartel Involvement Suspected.

Train Collides With Bus in Mexico

BREAKING 🚨🚨 A train collides with a double-deck bus in Mexico, multiple people dead - VIDEO pic.twitter.com/9xBe3iSxrh — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2025

Mexico Accident Aftermath

#BREAKING: 🚨A train collided with a double-deck bus in #Mexico in the municipality of #Atlacomulco, killing at least 8 people and injuring 45. pic.twitter.com/2obyloGGXv — Jahangir (@jahangir_sid) September 8, 2025

