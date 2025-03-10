Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella extended congratulations to Team India for their remarkable victory at the Champions Trophy final 2025. He highlighted the exceptional performances of key Indian players, and said, “Special shoutout to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their stellar performances.” The Champions Trophy final was held in Dubai. India won the Champions Trophy 2025 title by defeating New Zealand under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. BCCI Hails India Cricket Team’s Unbeaten Run to ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Glory.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulates Team India on Champions Trophy Victory

Congratulations to Team India on their incredible victory in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand! 🏆👏 Special shoutout to @ImRo45 and @imVkohli for their stellar performances. Legends! 🙌 #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvNZ — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 9, 2025

