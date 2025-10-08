A dramatic scene unfolded aboard a Spirit Airlines flight that had just landed in Baltimore, Maryland, when a woman refused to let passengers disembark until her daughter, seated several rows behind, was allowed to exit first. The viral video, filmed by a fellow passenger, shows frustrated travelers shouting at the woman to move, while she angrily yelled back, “Mind your own f*cking business!” The standoff caused chaos and delay inside the cabin as passengers exchanged heated words. Eventually, the woman relented and allowed others to leave. Safety Breach: Ruckus as Woman Lights Cigarette on Flight and Starts Smoking Later Tries to Set Plane on Fire, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Blocks Entire Plane in Baltimore, Demands Daughter Exit First

🚨#BREAKING: Watch wild moment as a woman refuses to let an entire plane of passengers off demanding her daughter seated behind her be allowed to exit first.⁰⁰📌#Baltimore | #Maryland⁰⁰Watch wild video of a woman on a Spirit Airlines flight that had just landed in Baltimore,… pic.twitter.com/JRvkU72R8o — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Raws Alerts), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

