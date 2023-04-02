Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, a Ukrainian minister has said that Russia's war has killed over 200 athletes in the country. Vadym Gutzeit, Ukraine's Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit during a meeting on April 1 said that Russia's war has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities across the country. Ukraine Unlikely To Expel All Russian Troops From Its Territory This Year, Says US General Mark Milley.

Russia's Invasion Has Killed Over 200 Athletes in Ukraine

