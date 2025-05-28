The murder of Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza and the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the organisation's top leader, was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. In light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the announcement represents yet another serious setback for the militant group's leadership.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Confirms Death of Hamas Gaza Chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel killed senior Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 28, 2025

