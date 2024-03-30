Several people have been taken hostage at a cafe in Netherlands' Ede on Saturday, March 30. According to police, houses were evacuated, and the town centre closed. "A hostage situation involving several people is underway in a building in the centre" of the town of Ede, police said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. More details are awaited. YouTuber YourFellowArab Kidnapped and Held for USD 600,000 Ransom in Haiti, Say Reports.

Netherlands Hostage Situation

🚨 BREAKING: NETHERLANDS - BOMB ROBOT DEPLOYED - HOSTAGE SITUATION A masked man reportedly carrying a "bag of explosives" and weapons entered the Petticoat Cafe in #Ede and has taken multiple hostages.#Breaking #Netherlands pic.twitter.com/CfVo2uWCBq — Breaking Alerter (@BreakingAlerter) March 30, 2024

Hostage Situation in Dutch City

BREAKING: Multiple people taken hostage at bar in Ede in the Netherlands, city spokesperson says pic.twitter.com/54YohIjptq — BNO News (@BNONews) March 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)