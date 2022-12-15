According to reports, Princess Bajrakitiyabha (44), eldest daughter of Thailand's King collapsed from a heart condition, Thailand's royal palace said. Reports also said that Princess Bajrakitiyabha was walking her dogs when she suffered a heart attack. If reports are to be believed, Princess Bajrakitiyabha is on life support as she battles between life and death. Meanwhile, rumours about her death have gone viral on social media. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Daughter of Thailand’s King, Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious Due Unspecified Heart Condition, Says Palace.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Collapsed From Heart Condition

