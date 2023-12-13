A massive five-alarm fire broke out at Kingsbridge section inside commercial building in Bronx on Wednesday, December 13, prompting emergency response efforts. A video showed flames engulfing the Bronx building in New York City. According to several reports, the fire has impacted seven businesses inside the building. Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. US Building Collapse Videos: Six-Story Apartment Building Partially Collapses in New York’s Bronx, Firefighters Search for Anyone Trapped in Debris.

Clouds of Smoke Appears From Buildings in Bronx:

BREAKING: A massive 5 alarm fire has reportedly destroyed multiple businesses in the Bronx, New York City pic.twitter.com/lVO75OqMnv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 13, 2023

