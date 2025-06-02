New Zealand MP Laura McClure made a bold move in the Parliament by holding up an AI-generated nude image of herself to highlight the dangers of deepfake technology. The parliament was left stunned as McClure demonstrated how easily she created the AI-generated image of herself at home. Expaining her move McClure shared a video on Instagram stating, “In the general debate in the House, I brought to the attention of all the other members of Parliament about how easy it is to do this and how much abuse and harm it is causing, particularly for our young Kiwis and more likely to be our young females.” New Zealand Haka Protest: NZ’s Youngest MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke Performs Traditional Maori Dance, Tears Copy of Treaty Principles Bill As She Leads Stir in Parliament (Watch Video).

New Zealand MP Laura McClure Holds Up AI-Generated Nude of Herself in Parliament

🇳🇿 MP HOLDS UP AI-NUDE OF HERSELF IN PARLIAMENT TO FIGHT DEEPFAKES New Zealand politician Laura McClure held up an AI-generated nude of herself in Parliament to push a law against fake explicit images. She made it at home to show how easy it is to create deepfakes that can ruin… pic.twitter.com/G74KLOoh7o — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 2, 2025

Laura McClure Exposes Deepfake Dangers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura McClure MP (@lauramcclure)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)