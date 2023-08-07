A consortium of African nations gave the military coup leaders in Niger until August 6 to relinquish control and restore the nation's democratically elected president. On that day, The country's airspace was shut down on Sunday as the deadline expired. In a video statement, the commander of the coup in Niger, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, said that as the deadline approached, "the threat of intervention from neighbouring countries" caused Niger's airspace to close. The coup leaders have also urged the citizens to be prepared to 'defend' the homeland. Late in July, the military took control in Niger, and President Mohamed Bazoum was taken into custody by the presidential guard. Niger Coup: Held Hostage, President Mohamed Bazoum Calls on US and Other Countries to Help Restore 'Constitutional Order', Military Warns Against Foreign Intervention.

Niger's Airspace Closes

BREAKING: Niger has closed its airspace — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 6, 2023

Military Leaders Call on People to Defend Homeland

BREAKING: Niger's rulers say foreign powers are preparing a military intervention — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 6, 2023

BREAKING: Niger coup leaders call on people to get ready to defend the homeland — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 7, 2023

