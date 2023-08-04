Niger's new military commander Abdourahamane Tchiani escalated confrontation with a regional alliance that has threatened to use force if the country's democratically elected president is not restored by declaring that the junta will not submit to international pressure to cede control. The new commander warns that any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response. Meanwhile, a recent message from Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum read, "I write this as a hostage. Niger is under attack from a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy ... I call on the U.S. government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order." Niger Military Coup: General Abdourahamane Tchiani Named As New Leader After Revolt, Says Report.

Niger Military Warns Against Foreign Intervention

Niger coup leaders warn against military intervention: "Any aggression or attempted aggression against the State of Niger will see an immediate and unannounced response" — BNO News (@BNONews) August 3, 2023

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum Calls on US

Niger's president: "I write this as a hostage. Niger is under attack from a military junta that is trying to overthrow our democracy ... I call on the U.S. government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order" — BNO News (@BNONews) August 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)