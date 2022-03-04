In a live broadcast by TV Rain, the staff resigned on air after the organization was ordered to suspend operations due to its coverage of the Ukraine crisis. According to a statement, the channel suspended operations indefinitely. To demonstrate its protest, the channel broadcast Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. It went viral on social media with many individuals posting the mass resignation.

Check Tweet:

Meanwhile TVRain, the last independent media outlet operating in Russia, has shut down — here's the last few minutes of its broadcast, poorly Google Translated. It then cut to Swan Lake, which has particular relevance: https://t.co/XXtUHroZkt pic.twitter.com/Iq7HSal7FW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)