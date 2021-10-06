The Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry will be announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. A total of 112 Nobel Prizes in Chemistry have been awarded between 1901 and 2020 to 186 laureates. Frederick Sanger is the only laureate who has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice, in 1958 and 1980. The official YouTube channel and website of the Nobel Prize will host live streaming of the announcement of winner(s) in Chemistry.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)