Stockholm, October 5: The Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry has been announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan have been awarded the Nobel Prize 2021 in Chemistry for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.

