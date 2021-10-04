David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian have been jointly awarded Nobel Prize 2021 in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch. The Nobel Prize in a statement said, "Their discoveries have unlocked one of the secrets of nature by explaining the molecular basis for sensing heat, cold and mechanical force, which is fundamental for our ability to feel, interpret and interact with our internal and external environment."

Tweet By Nobel Prize:

BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021

