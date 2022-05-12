North Korea on Thursday confirmed its first-ever case of the novel coronavirus. After the first COVID-19 case was confirmed, the country declared a "severe national emergency". Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader has vowed to "eliminate" the virus.

Check tweet:

North Korea confirms its first-ever case of Covid and declares a "severe national emergency", with Kim Jong Un vowing to "eliminate" the virus, reports AFP — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

