Japan issued a J-alert warning for Okinawa Prefecture after North Korea reportedly launched a "missile" on Tuesday, November 21. North Korea allegedly fired a rocket towards Okinawa Prefecture. The Japanese government is urging people to take shelter immediately. More details are awaited.

North Korea Launches Missile

BREAKING: North Korea launches missile; J-Alert issued for Okinawa Prefecture in Japan — BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2023

Japan Issues Alert

Sirens sounding in Okinawa following North Korean missile or satellite launchpic.twitter.com/VoJJhwseoh — BNO News (@BNONews) November 21, 2023

