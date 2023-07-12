South Korea on Wednesday said that North Korea fired a ballistic missile towards the East Sea. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that it detected the ballistic missile launch. Later, Japan's Defense Ministry said that the North Korean missile is still in the air but will likely fall into the Sea of Japan at around 11:13 am. It is believed that Pyongyang fired the ballistic missile amid tensions caused by North Korea's accusations against US Spy aircraft operations earlier this week. South Korea Says North Korea Fired Ballistic Missile Towards East Sea.

