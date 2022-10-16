Climate activists on Sunday spray paint an Aston Martin showroom in London. The activists sprayed orange colour on the Aston Martin showroom. The activists took the action hours after they were branded as "thugs and vandals" by the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman. The activist said that "this is the exact opposite of the kind of public transport this country needs." Also Read | Licypriya Kangujam, Climate Activist From Northeast, Gives Befitting Reply to Samajwadi Party Leader Manish Jagan Agrawal for Calling Her Foreigner.

Watch: Climate Activists Throw Bright Orange Spray Paint Over Aston Martin Showroom

NOW - Eco activists spray paint Aston Martin showroom in London hours after they were branded "thugs and vandals" by the UK Home Secretary.pic.twitter.com/a5jucVVH4B — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 16, 2022

