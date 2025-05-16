The Orleans Parish Prison in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the US, is currently under lockdown on Friday morning, May 16, following reports of an inmate escape. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has not confirmed how many individuals may have escaped or the circumstances surrounding the lockdown, but the situation unfolded sometime Friday morning. The jail, located in the Mid-City area of New Orleans, remains under heightened security as authorities respond. Donald Trump Claims India, Pakistan Agreed to US-Brokered Ceasefire; No Confirmation From Either Country Yet.

Multiple Inmates Escape Orleans Parish Prison

BREAKING: Multiple inmates escaped New Orleans prison. The jail is on full lockdown. A spokesperson reportedly said a headcount is conducted to determine how many and who are missing — reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 16, 2025

