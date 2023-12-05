At least two children were injured after the blast on Tuesday, December 5 near a school on Warsak Road in Pakistan's Peshawar. According to the police, the explosion occurred due to a bursting of explosives. Police and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the blast site of the incident, said Pakistan's Geo News. Further detail is awaited. A video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the vast smoke coming out from the blast site and the panic among citizens in the area. US House Blast: House in Arlington Explodes After Police Attempt To Execute Search Warrant (Watch Videos) .

Details of the Blast

Visuals From the Spot

