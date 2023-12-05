US House Blast: House in Arlington Explodes After Police Attempt To Execute Search Warrant (Watch Videos)

In a shocking incident in the United States, a house in Arlington, Virginia, exploded as police officials attempted to execute a search warrant. A video of the blast has also gone viral on social media. According to reports, the incident occurred on Monday night, December 4, a few minutes after the police posted on social media about a suspect setting off a flare gun inside a home in Arlington, Virginia. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Arlington County Police Department said that officers were on the scene in the 800 block of North Burlington Street to investigate a suspect who had discharged a flare gun from his home when the blast took place. US-Canada Border Blast: Car Explosion on Rainbow Bridge Kills Two, Authorities Sound Alert, Shut Down Bridges and Train Services Between Two Countries (See Pics and Videos).

House Explodes in US

BREAKING House in Arlington, Virginia, explodes as police attempt to execute search warrant. pic.twitter.com/JfB6ZWHKBY — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 5, 2023

House in Arlington Explodes

BREAKING: House explodes when police approach Arlington, VA home to execute search warrant pic.twitter.com/jJm2yyDKXL — BNO News (@BNONews) December 5, 2023

