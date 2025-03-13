The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched a massive suicide attack on the Jandola military camp in Tank District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing widespread destruction. Reports indicate the assault began with a powerful vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast, severely damaging the facility. Following the explosion, TTP militants infiltrated the base, engaging in intense clashes with Pakistani forces. Initial reports suggest dozens of soldiers have been killed, while TTP fighters continue their assault inside the camp. Pakistan Train Hijack: Video Shows Moment BLA Militants Attacked, Hijacked Jaffar Express Train.

Military Base Attacked in Pakistan

