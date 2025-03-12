A video has surfaced showing Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) militants attacking the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express in Pakistan’s Bolan, taking over 450 passengers hostage. AFP reported that Pakistani security forces have rescued 190 hostages and killed 30 attackers. The militants had blown up a railway track and opened fire, injuring the train driver before seizing control. Rescue operations were complicated as suicide bombers with explosive vests were positioned near hostages. The video shows an explosion halting the train, followed by militants parading passengers. Despite BLA’s threats to assassinate hostages, Pakistan’s security forces have launched a full-scale operation to rescue the remaining captives. Officials say some militants have fled into mountainous areas with hostages. The operation is ongoing to eliminate the remaining attackers. Pakistan Train Hijacking: Baloch Liberation Army Militants Hijack Jaffer Express in Balochistan, Taking Over 100 Passengers Hostage, Video Surfaces.

