A screengran of the video shows the moment the rood collapsed near University of Pittsburgh in US. (Photo credits: X/@CollinRugg)

In an unfortunate incident in the United States, 16 people were injured after a roof collapsed at St Patrick's Day frat party near the University of Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania today, March 15. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, students are seen standing on the roof at the party near the University of Pittsburgh when all of a sudden the roof collapses. It is reported that nearly 500 people attended the frat party. Emily Bourne, spokeswoman of the Pittsburgh Public Safety said that 13 people had minor injuries while three were in serious condition. US Shocker: Man Injured After Pet Pitbull Accidently Fires Gun While He Was Resting in Bed With Girlfriend in Memphis; Probe On.

Roof Collapses During St Patrick's Day Frat Party Near University of Pittsburgh

NEW: 16 people injured after a roof collapses at a St. Patrick's Day frat party near the University of Pittsburgh. Students were seen standing on the roof at the party which had about 500 people in attendance. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Bourne, 13… pic.twitter.com/H35UNmOFRQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 15, 2025

