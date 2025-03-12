In a bizarre incident in Memphis, Tennessee, a man was injured after his pet pitbull accidentally fired a gun while he was resting in bed with his girlfriend. The victim, Jerald Kirkwood, told police that his dog, Oreo, jumped onto the bed and unintentionally set off the firearm. The bullet grazed Kirkwood’s thigh before exiting his leg, leaving him with a non-life-threatening injury. Memphis Police responded to an "accidental injury call" around 4 AM on Monday, March 10, and found a spent shell casing on the floor. Kirkwood’s girlfriend backed his claim, stating that the dog had indeed triggered the gun. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, sparking discussions on firearm safety. While no charges have been filed, the case has left many stunned. Bizarre! Turkeys Circle Harris Gravestone in US’ North Dakota, Video Goes Viral.

Pet Pitbull Shoots Owner in Freak Incident

Pet dog accidentally shoots owner in US Jerald Kirkwood, the victim and owner of pet Pitbull ‘Oreo,’ revealed to police the shocking moment his dog jumped and unintentionally set off a firearm in his home in Tennessee, US. Officers from the Memphis Police Department responded… pic.twitter.com/XRmL92JUvn — Gulf Daily News (@GDNonline) March 12, 2025

