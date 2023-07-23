Citizens of Peru are on the streets demanding interim President Dina Boluarte step down and hold elections. Protesters and police clashed over the weekend during renewed demonstrations in the capital Lima. Dina Boluarte came to power in December after former leftist president Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested, triggering accusations of power grabbing and setting off months of nationwide demonstrations. Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Peru Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Cases of Rare Autoimmune Disease That Attacks Human Nervous System.

Peru Protest Video:

NEW - Peru police clash with protesters demanding president step down READ: https://t.co/NL1xE2C4qvpic.twitter.com/L5Lqo1RBSe — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 23, 2023

Peru Protest:

Ahorita mismo el pueblo gritando “la plaza es del pueblo y no de los golpistas”, quiere ejercer su derecho de manifestarse en la Plaza San Martín, la Policía descarga bombas lacrimógenas y nos agrede. Pero se ha logrado entrar, ¡estamos en nuestro derecho! Abajo la dictadura pic.twitter.com/utR9mA2XL3 — Lucia Alvites (@LuciaAlvites) July 22, 2023

