Reports of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf passing away on Friday were widely circulated in the media, meanwhile, several other publications denied the news. Reports claimed that Musharraf was on a ventilator, however, his family on Friday evening said that he is not on the ventilator. He was hospitalized 3 weeks ago due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). The family further said that "Musharraf is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living."

Check Tweet:

Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)