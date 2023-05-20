Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British Counterpart Rishi Sunak shared a hug as they met during G7 Summit 2023 in Japan's Hiroshima on Saturday, May 20. Earlier today, PM Modi extended a friendly gesture towards US President Joe Biden. PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida. PM Narendra Modi Hugs Joe Biden Video: Indian Prime Minister Shares Hug With US President at G7 Summit in Japan.

PM Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak Share Hug:

#G7HiroshimaSummit | British PM Rishi Sunak and PM Narendra Modi share a hug as they meet in Hiroshima, Japan. (Pic source: Rishi Sunak's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/fVM91pe4cW — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)