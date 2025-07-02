An 18-year-old boy from Florida, Dayton Schaffer, was arrested after threatening to “shoot up” a McDonald’s in Lakeland over a messed-up USD 5 meal deal. Schaffer allegedly made three threatening calls to the restaurant late on June 30, prompting the manager to alert police. When confronted, he admitted to making the calls but claimed it was just a prank. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took the threats seriously and charged him with two felonies: making a false firearm threat and misuse of a communication device. Authorities emphasised that such threats are criminal offences, regardless of intent, and do not come with any leniency. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Teen Threatens McDonald’s Over USD 5 Meal

