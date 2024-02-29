Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth are set to jointly inaugurate a new airstrip and St James Jetty alongside six community development projects in Mauritius via video conferencing. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, bolster maritime security, and promote socio-economic development. The inauguration holds significance following the two leaders' recent launch of UPI and RuPay Card services in Mauritius on February 12, 2024. The collaborative efforts underscore the strengthening ties between India and Mauritius and their commitment to mutual development. PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius Counterpart PM Pravind Jugnauth to Virtually Inaugurate Airstrip, Jetty, Community Projects in Agalega Island on February 29.

PM Narendra Modi, Mauritian PM Jugnauth to Jointly Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects

