Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is “stable to some extent” after being hospitalized last week due to a heart issue, the Bureau of the Royal Household said in a statement Monday. In the latest health update of the princess, the Royal House said that a "heart defect Could not be found." The 44-year-old princess lost consciousness Wednesday while training her dog for a competition in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Daughter of Thailand King, Is 'Stable To Some Extent' After Being Hospitalised Last Week Over Heart-Related Issue.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Health Update:

⚠️ UPDATE — The palace has released another statement on the health of Princess Bajrakitiyabha. The statement says she is "stable" which is probably true in the sense that the situation remains the same. She has never regained consciousness. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/WeJdAOFENt — Andrew MacGregor Marshall (@zenjournalist) December 19, 2022

Thailand King's Daughter Is 'Stable to Some Extent':

Princess Remains Hospitalised:

Thai princess Bajrakitiyabha, the king’s eldest daughter, remains in hospital after collapsing on Dec 14. Medication and medical equipment have been used to help her heart, lungs and kidneys function. Her condition is stable to a certain extent: Royal Household Bureau pic.twitter.com/ed0jfEaWQw — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) December 19, 2022

