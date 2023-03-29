Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday admitted that Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine could negatively affect the country’s economy, as reported by the Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti agency. Over 30 countries have imposed sanctions on Russia including price caps on Russian oils. Russia To Station Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus, Says Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin Admits Sanctions by West May Hurt Russia’s Economy:

