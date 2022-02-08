London echoed to the sound of cannon shots on Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth 70 years on the throne. The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery unit fired a 41-gun salute from Green Park, near the monarch's Buckingham Palace residence in central London, beginning a year of celebrations to honour Britain's longest-serving monarch.

Queen Elizabeth receives gun salute to mark her 70-year reign pic.twitter.com/NV4StocwgV — Reuters (@Reuters) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)