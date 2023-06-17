Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel has been hospitalised after he experienced chest pain. The news was confirmed by Chiranjibi Adhikari, Personal Secretary of Nepal President. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Chiranjibi Adhikari said, "He has been admitted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center in Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital earlier this morning after he complained of chest pain. His health condition is normal." Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel Hospitalised Again After Chest Pain.

Ram Chandra Poudel Hospitalized

Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel hospitalized after chest pain "He has been admitted to Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center in Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital earlier this morning after he complained of chest pain. His health condition is normal,"… pic.twitter.com/VeVCT5az1H — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

