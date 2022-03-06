Red Cross Ukraine has provided humanitarian assistance to students who are stranded at Sumy in coordination with Indian World Forum. They are being provided with water and essential supplies.

See Tweet:

Ihor Shapoval, Red Cross coordinator in Sumy has visited the university campus and interacted with students coordinators and liaised for their early evacuation subject to a green corridor: Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)