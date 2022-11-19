Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter on Friday evening asking users to vote on whether former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was banned from the social media site by its previous owners, should be reinstated to the social media site. Since the takeover of Twitter by its new head, tech billionaire Elon Musk, rumours have begun circulating whether Donald Trump account will be reinstated by Elon Musk-led Twitter or not. Elon Musk Called 'Space Karen', 'Worthless Billionaire' and What Not in Scrolling Messages Projected on Twitter Headquarters in San Francisco (Watch Video)

Elon Musk Twitter Poll For Donald Trump:

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

