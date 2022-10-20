Rishi Sunak emerged as the hot favourite for the post of UK Prime Minister after Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after 45 days in office. The chart updated live on The Spectator website reveals that Sunak leads the race for PM-favourite with 33% votes. A close second is Penny Mordaunt with 18% votes. Meanwhile, former PM Boris Johnson stands at the 5th spot with 9% votes.

Rishi Sunak Emerges As Favourite:

Rishi Sunak odds-on to become the next Prime Minister. Chart updated live on The Spectator website https://t.co/5U3GqJ87fs pic.twitter.com/kwsYNcGmQz — Fraser Nelson (@FraserNelson) October 20, 2022

