The Royal Caribbean Group on Tuesday said that its week-long cruise with over 6,000 guests and crew members ended in Miami on December 18. The cruise operator also said that about 48 people onboard its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean Group also further added that 95 per cent of the guests that were present on board were fully vaccinated and also 98 per cent of the people who tested positive for coronavirus were fully vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean says 48 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on ship https://t.co/lIn7KF6EY0 pic.twitter.com/mkgFinBfj6 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 20, 2021

