Russia says that it is using hypersonic weapons in western Ukraine as troops continue invasion in war-torn city, reports AFP. Hypersonic weapons are extremely high-speed and low-flying missiles and rockets that can carry nuclear warheads, and are much harder for existing defence systems to track.

See Tweet:

#BREAKING Russia says using hypersonic weapons in western Ukraine pic.twitter.com/mbVj1ZqK2Z — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 19, 2022

