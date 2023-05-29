Russia has placed US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list. As per reports, Russia has issued an arrest warrant against Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for his alleged "Russophobic" comments. The development comes a few days after an edited video released by the Ukrainian president's office of Graham's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskiy showed Graham saying "the Russians are dying" and then saying that US support was the "best money we've ever spent". Russia Bans Entry of Former US President Barack Obama, 499 Other Americans.

US Senator Placed on Wanted List:

BREAKING: Russia places US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 29, 2023

Rassia Issues Arrest Warrant

Russia issues arrest warrant for U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for alleged "Russophobic" comments — BNO News (@BNONews) May 29, 2023

