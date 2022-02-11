Reportedly, Israel is evacuating relatives of staff at its embassy in Kyiv, citing "an aggravation of the situation" in an apparent reference to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN - Israel evacuating relatives of embassy staff in #Ukraine, Reuters reports. Earlier today, Japan, South Korea, and the Netherlands advised citizens to leave the country. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 11, 2022

