US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that Russia attack on Ukraine is possible in "next several days". He further said that he had no plans to call President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

See Tweet:

#BREAKING Russia attack on Ukraine possible in 'next several days': Biden pic.twitter.com/PAETbt0sGc — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 17, 2022

