NATO has called on all states to reject Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russia’s attempts to annex four regions of Ukraine as illegal and illegitimate. "Russian President Vladimir Putin has now claimed four more regions of Ukraine". "This is the largest attempted annexation of European territory by force since the II World War". "Another 15% of Ukraine's territory, an area roughly the size of Portugal, was illegally seized by Russia a gunpoint". "The sham referendums were engineered in Moscow and imposed on Ukraine in total violation of international law", said Stoltenberg. Joe Biden Warns Vladimir Putin ‘US, NATO Allies Will Defend Every Single Inch of NATO Territory’ After Russia Declares Ukraine Annexation.

Watch NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Russia.

